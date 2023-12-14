Artificial intelligence has become the technology pursued by thousands of companies and that promises to change the global landscape. However, behind it lies a very unknown aspect: its energy consumption.

An impressive fact that has now been revealed indicates that Demand for AI applications by 2024 could be as voracious as the energy consumption of two nuclear plants and the training of these “digital brains” is part of the problem.

A study from Cornell University, New York, reveals that only training the 2021 ChatGPT – the current one, both its free and paid versions are better -, consumed as much water as all Microsoft data centers in the US use. Taking into account its evolution during these two years and everything that is foreseen for the future, the accounts do not add up.

Although this may sound like a dead end, there are still several sparks of hope. For one thing, according to Meta's Sergey Edunov, the part of AI called “inference”—when it answers questions or makes recommendations—is under control.

The upcoming arrival of Nvidia's H100 GPU could be a lifesaver by easing the power burden. This means that, Although training AI is like feeding a nearly bottomless being, using it for everyday tasks could be more sustainable.

What if the solution lies precisely in nuclear energy?

However, there is still more to comment on. Taking into account that artificial intelligence could consume as much as two nuclear power plants in 2024, Why isn't this type of energy precisely encouraged to give it the support its development needs?

Unlike conventional energy sources, nuclear energy emits no carbon and can operate 24 hours a day, regardless of weather conditions. The commitment to nuclear energy also responds to growing concern about reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

However, this decision is not without controversy—many of them due to lack of knowledge. The use of nuclear energy raises environmental and safety concerns, and Approving and regulating these projects can take years and cost large sums of money..

You can see the data of the two plants in negative or perhaps positive. In the end it is shown that with this energy it would be possible to cover the 2024 AI forecasts.