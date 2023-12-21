Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma did not emerge unscathed from the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), since a version of the song “Mi burrito sabanero” is already circulating in which their voices were used to create a version of the carol to the sound of the corrido tumbado, genre in which both are maximum exponents.

Recently, the scope that Artificial Intelligence can have has worried the population, because it is expected that its increasingly sophisticated development will replace the need for human effort in everyday tasks with automation; A clear example is the trend in which songs that make use of the voices of important singers have been released with this tool, through a tool whose name is machine learning..

With specific music and voice patterns, AI has managed to create songs that look like they were composed by the musicians they were based on; This happened recently with the leak of the themes “Mi primer chamba”, inspired by Eladio Carrión, and “Nostalgia”, based on the voices of Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee.

While there are those who are in favor of transhumanism, the movement that promotes embracing technology, as is the case of Carrión who, in one of his concerts, performed the song that AI created with his voice, there are people who disapprove of these inventions, as is the case with Bad Bunny, who reacted negatively to being involved in this trend, ensuring that those who heard the song were not his true followers.

And now it is Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano on whom this tool has been based, since the voices of the singers were used to create a very laid-back version of the classic December song “Mi burrito sabanero”, which has actually been performed by singers like Aventura , Nigga, as well as Banda El Recodo and, of course, its original version, led by Marco Pastor.

The song was published on YouTube three weeks ago, but it is only now that it is gaining more strength, because Christmas Eve and Christmas are just around the corner.

In fact, IA's version of “Mi Burrito sabanero” was also inspired by the voice of Junior H, another of the exponents of the corridos tumbados in our country.

In real life, Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano have met twice to collaborate on the songs “AMG” and “PRC”, which were very well received by the captive audience that is already creating the genre.

It has been said that, since Peso Pluma took off, his career took off and he conquered the global music industry, his relationship with Natanael became strained, because Cano was the promoter of the genre and although his success is widespread, it has not had the global reach that the performer of “She dances alone” has achieved in the charts, however, every time the press questions them about this alleged controversy, both assure that they only have respect and admiration for the other's career, especially in the case of Doble P, who considers Cano to be “the king” of the movement.

