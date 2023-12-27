Modern medicine is undergoing a revolution thanks to artificial intelligence. Two recent studies illustrate how these technologies are transforming the field of mental health, specifically in the detection and treatment of depression.

Levkovich and Elyoseph's study compares ChatGPT's treatment recommendations with those of primary care physicians. This work highlights notable consistency in ChatGPT recommendations with accepted guidelines for depression management.

On the other hand, other research published in Nature focuses on the usefulness of wearable devices in the detection and prediction of depression. Through an exhaustive analysis of 54 studies, they found that smart watches and activity bracelets can detect signs of depression with remarkable accuracy.

A smartwatch not only monitors our physical activity but also our sleep patterns and heart rate. This device, equipped with AI, could alert us to possible signs of depression before we are aware of them. Thus, a window opens for early and personalized interventions.

ChatGPT, for its part, could match and even surpass human accuracy in diagnosing and treating depression. Always used by doctors. These findings are particularly relevant given that depression affects approximately 3.8% of the world's population, according to the World Health Organization.

However, it is crucial to highlight that, although promising, these technological advances are not without challenges. Clinical implementation of AI and wearables still require refinement, especially in cases of severe depression, and risks and ethical issues must be considered.

ChatGPT for diagnosis of depression

For this study, vignettes were used describing hypothetical patients with symptoms of depression. Eight different versions of these vignettes were created, varying patient attributes such as sex, socioeconomic status, and severity of depression (mild or severe).

For mild depression, ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4 recommended psychotherapy in 95.0% and 97.5% of cases, respectively, while physicians only in 4.3%. In severe cases, ChatGPT favored a combined approach of psychotherapy and medication, while doctors preferred a combination of antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications.

ChatGPT showed a preference for the exclusive use of antidepressants (74% and 68% for ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4, respectively), in contrast to doctors who tended to recommend a combination of medications. Importantly, ChatGPT did not show gender or socioeconomic bias in its recommendations.

Smartwatches to diagnose depression

For this study, a systematic review and meta-analysis was performed using data from 8 electronic databases. 54 studies were included in the verification. The pooled average accuracy for depression detection was 0.89, with sensitivity of 0.87 and specificity of 0.93.

The lowest accuracy reported was 0.70, with a lowest sensitivity of 0.61 and lowest specificity of 0.73. Statistically significant differences in accuracy were found between different algorithms and wearable devices.

The most commonly used devices were the Actiwatch AW4 and the Fitbit series. Different algorithms were used, the most common being Random Forest, Logistic Regression and Support Vector Machine.

The studies used a variety of data types. Including physical activity, sleep patterns and heart rate data.

Both studies highlight the potential of AI and wearable technology in the field of mental health, particularly in the detection and treatment of depression, and also point to the need for more research to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of these technologies in practice. clinic.

Either wayAI and health wearables are marking a before and after in the detection and treatment of depression. These emerging technologies offer a more objective, bias-free and potentially more efficient approach to addressing this global mental health challenge.