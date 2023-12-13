Renen Hallak, CEO of Vast Data

Vast Data, new record: value tripled to 9.1 billion

Vast Dataa cutting-edge company in the supply of data platforms for'artificial intelligenceis pleased to announce the conclusion of the Series E Financing Round, with a fund-raising you seem to $118 million, tripling his assessment a 9.1 billion. The round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from New Enterprise Associates (Nea), Bond Capital and Drive Capital.

The funding will advance Vast Data's mission to deliver a new category of infrastructure that puts data at the center of how systems think, react and discover. This innovation will enable organizations to effectively address the more pressing data challenges, achieving unprecedented advances in technology, economics, social dynamics and scientific research. The platform enables organizations to understand all data, both structured and unstructured, as it exists in the natural world, driving the generation of advanced insights and facilitating the creation of new value.

“You need to have a new data structure for AI,” he says Renen Hallak, CEO and co-founder of Vast Data. “To have a real impact in the era of AI and deep learning, it is not enough to have a lot of data, but high quality data, organized correctly and available in the right place, at the right time.” Vast Data Platform offers an AI infrastructure that opens the door to automated discovery that can solve some of humanity's most complex challenges.” “We believe Vast Data is a pioneer in the field of Gpu for theartificial intelligence,” he declares Scott Sandell, President, CEO and CIO of Nea. “With deep learning at the heart of the major AI development we are currently experiencing, the interest and Investments in Vast Data are constantly growing and we are excited to collaborate with the entire company team to drive innovation in the global AI technology sector,” concludes the CEO.

