From early 2024, a conversational virtual twin named Katherine will converse with patients and, thanks to the dialogue, develop a detailed clinical picture

In the contemporary era, artificial intelligence is defined as a futuristic innovation, in the future it could become a real assistant capable of even saving human lives: there are no better words to define a technology that, nowadays , is conquering the world at 360°. Within this scenario there is no shortage of the Bel Paese, the capital of large startups and companies that are investing in numerous advanced “AI Projects” capable of improving daily life, making it more immediate. The latest one has a specific name, namely “Katherine”. Going into more detail, it is a conversational avatar, the first in the healthcare sector to be equipped with a vertical Large Language Model and therefore capable of perfectly understanding and producing medical language, created by the Sienese company QuestIT. From early 2024, the virtual twin will be available to professionals at the Massachusetts General Hospital to help them, within the framework of the Raising Healthy Hearts program, safeguard the cardiovascular health of children and adolescents aged up to 18 from risk factors such as hypertension and high cholesterol.

“AI is the present and will be the future of medicine – states Oscar Benavidez, Head of Pediatric Cardiology – Katherine has great potential to be a valid ally in the fight against cardiovascular diseases, which, unfortunately, are becoming more and more common even in young people. Thanks to this cutting-edge innovation, oriented towards Question & Answering, real hospital professionals and patients will be able to communicate with the same avatar. Thanks to continuous comparison, the virtual assistant will be able to create accurate reports starting from a simple set of documents and files and to extract useful data and information from exorbitant medical records. QuestIT, a company well known both in Italy and Europe for its technologies, is the ideal partner for the implementation of this project, specifically to save vulnerable patients”.

Now a question arises spontaneously: how can this avatar be useful within a context such as a hospital? From a purely operational point of view, Massachusetts General Hospital will forward a communication via email to a specific sample of families, in particular, those with children and adolescents under the age of 18. These young people, identified through previous research and analysis, exhibited risk factors for their heart health such as resting hypertension, high cholesterol and sleep-related problems. To address these delicate situations, families will be invited to fill out two questionnaires by clicking on a link contained in the email. The first aims to understand the habits, especially dietary habits, of patients, while the second delves into their social and psychological spheres. Once they click the link, a user-friendly screen will open with Katherine who will guide them through completing the documents quickly and naturally. Once the process is completed, the data will be collected and forwarded to a team of real professionals made up of cardiologists, nutritionists and psychologists. These, based on the needs of those directly involved, will develop tailor-made therapies useful for improving the general well-being of those directly involved.

Further indications, more technological and linked to the functioning of the Katherine avatar, come from the company that structured it and, specifically, from the CEO Ernesto Di Iorio: “Speed, flexibility and accuracy, these are the advantages related to the use of a digital human in an operational context such as healthcare. Katherine is a very interesting example of how Italian AI is growing and, above all, attracting the attention of great global powers, from which we are normally used to purchasing advanced technological solutions. Furthermore, I would like to point out that our avatar uses the most modern natural language processing technologies, i.e. an open source Large Language Model that we have specialized in the medical-health sector, and therefore, capable of better analyzing and understanding medical records. of patients present in the hospital's archiving system and converse with doctors, and patients themselves, in a precise and effective manner. The system can be installed directly within the hospital's cloud infrastructure through a series of optimizations and training on specific functions. This methodology has made it possible to eliminate any doubts related to data security and privacy. Artificial intelligence, therefore, as in Katherine's case, can be a valid ally in the fight against diseases and viruses because it is increasingly capable of saving time and resources, without sacrificing the accuracy of responses and data security especially in such strategic sectors as healthcare.”