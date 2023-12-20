The Fiorentina midfielder to Uol Brazil: “I was always tense, my partner advised me to take care of my brain as well as my body. The ideal Italian game for me”
19 December 2023 (change at 10.01pm) – Florence
Fall and rebirth. Arthur in Florence turned his world upside down, he put himself back at the center of a project in which he is the protagonist. Reborn thanks to football, but not only. The midfielder tells UOL Brazil about his journey: “My partner told me that I had to take care of my body, but that in the same way I also had to exercise my brain. Between injuries and other things, I was always tense, negative and going to therapy with a psychologist helped me a lot. Now it would be advice that I myself would also give to other people who may need it.”
decisive season
—
The complicated period at Juventus and the season conditioned by the injury at Liverpool now seem completely behind us for the midfielder who in Vincenzo Italiano has found a coach capable of enhancing his characteristics: “It's a team that adapts to my style of play – Arthur continues – where I can show the best of myself. I knew it would be a decisive season for my career. I had been injured for a year without playing and I needed continuity so I knew I had to make the right choice and so I did. Now I want to play, feel good physically and put quality on the pitch at the highest levels.”
the future can wait
—
Vincenzo Italiano considers it a pillar of his training and has used it 16 times in as many Serie A matches, from the start or during the match in progress. And Arthur has often been decisive, like last Sunday when he came on at half-time against Verona and changed the face of the game. In Florence, his future is a daily topic. He is on loan from Juventus with a €20 million buyout at the end of the season and above all a salary that is too high for Fiorentina's coffers. Arthur, however, has learned to think only about the present: “I don't like to look too far ahead, because anything can happen. I am living proof of this. I realized that things change very quickly, both for better and for worse. Football is fleeting, history is transformed in every match.”
