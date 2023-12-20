The Fiorentina midfielder to Uol Brazil: “I was always tense, my partner advised me to take care of my brain as well as my body. The ideal Italian game for me”

Ilaria Masini

19 December 2023 (change at 10.01pm) – Florence

Fall and rebirth. Arthur in Florence turned his world upside down, he put himself back at the center of a project in which he is the protagonist. Reborn thanks to football, but not only. The midfielder tells UOL Brazil about his journey: “My partner told me that I had to take care of my body, but that in the same way I also had to exercise my brain. Between injuries and other things, I was always tense, negative and going to therapy with a psychologist helped me a lot. Now it would be advice that I myself would also give to other people who may need it.”

decisive season

—

The complicated period at Juventus and the season conditioned by the injury at Liverpool now seem completely behind us for the midfielder who in Vincenzo Italiano has found a coach capable of enhancing his characteristics: “It's a team that adapts to my style of play – Arthur continues – where I can show the best of myself. I knew it would be a decisive season for my career. I had been injured for a year without playing and I needed continuity so I knew I had to make the right choice and so I did. Now I want to play, feel good physically and put quality on the pitch at the highest levels.”

the future can wait

—

Vincenzo Italiano considers it a pillar of his training and has used it 16 times in as many Serie A matches, from the start or during the match in progress. And Arthur has often been decisive, like last Sunday when he came on at half-time against Verona and changed the face of the game. In Florence, his future is a daily topic. He is on loan from Juventus with a €20 million buyout at the end of the season and above all a salary that is too high for Fiorentina's coffers. Arthur, however, has learned to think only about the present: “I don't like to look too far ahead, because anything can happen. I am living proof of this. I realized that things change very quickly, both for better and for worse. Football is fleeting, history is transformed in every match.”

