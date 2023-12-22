Suara.com – Chairman of the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar-Mahfud, Arsjad Rasjid, explained why his party came dressed all in pink to the cawapres debate arena in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, this was done to commemorate Mother's Day which falls this Friday.

“Today is Mother's Day. And here we honor all mothers who, like mothers, are also fighters for the nation,” said Arsjad at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Another reason is also to support the role of mothers or women in the nation and state.

“And this is one of our efforts to say that we are part of what we are trying to do about it,” he said.

For your information, ahead of the vice presidential debate which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Friday (22/12/2023) evening at 19.00 WIB, it has been enlivened by the arrival of supporters of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Crowds began to be felt when supporters of the Ganjar-Mahfud camp began to enter the campaign area. They wore shirts together that said 'Sat Set' on the front with the number 3 on the back of the shirt. Apart from that, there were also supporters who wore t-shirts that said 'Task Bag'. Even so, t-shirts and shirts are pink.

“Assalamualaikum… waalaikumsalam, Assalamualaikum… waalaikumsalam Ganjar Mahfud is coming, bring the team,” Ganjar supporters shouted en masse.

In the middle of the crowd, there was the figure of Yong Lex who was in the ranks of Mahfud's supporters who would be debating tonight.

Many times these chants were shouted enthusiastically to voice support for the vice presidential candidates who will debate this Friday (22/12/2023).