Suara.com – The latest news has emerged that Arsenal is targeting three new players in the January 2024 transfer market as an effort to improve the team's performance.

Despite claiming success in the Champions League group stages as champions, the Gunners have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks, collecting just four points from as many games.

Although achieving a 1-1 draw against Liverpool before Christmas was considered positive, the 0-2 defeat to West Ham United invited strong criticism from Mikel Arteta of his team's performance, especially in the final third of the pitch.

Arsenal when they lost to West Ham. (Doc. Arsenal)

In response to this situation, Arsenal are reportedly considering recruiting a new centre-forward in January, following concerns that no player has been able to score more than five goals in the top flight during the 2023-24 season.

However, according to the Football Insider report, Arsenal's priority is focused on recruiting two other key positions.

The Spanish manager, Mikel Arteta, is said to want the arrival of a central defender and a central midfielder to strengthen his team's options.

Several names such as Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Thomas Partey have emerged as possible candidates to leave the club, especially given the availability of suitable offers.

Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny are also on the list of possible sales, considering that both of their contracts will expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, speculation about a possible move for Emile Smith Rowe is also in the spotlight, although club officials seem reluctant to let him go unless an offer meets their assessment, considering the injury problems he has experienced over the last 16 months.