Denpasar Voice – Apart from being at the top of the Premier League standings, Arsenal has also just won the title as the team with the worst jersey in 2023.

According to the Diario AS page, this title was given by readers of the Footy Headline site through voting. Please note that Footy Headline is a media portal that specifically assesses a club's jersey.

The striking yellow and black striped motif on Arsenal's away jersey makes it look unattractive.

This is very different from their home jersey which looks nice and elegant.

The jersey garnered 30% of the vote over Hartberg's team jersey. In 3rd place is a jersey from Albion Subway which has a tacky motif.

Meanwhile, in 4th position there is a jersey from Atlanta United which is full of the team's sponsors.

Arsenal won the vote for the worst kit of 2023 after previously beating Manchester United's away kit, Angers' third kit and LASK's home kit. (*/Rizal)