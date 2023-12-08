loading…

Arresting and stripping dozens of men from the Gaza Strip, Israel claims to be investigating Hamas. Photo/Daily Mail

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) held a briefing after a video emerged showing a number of men Palestine detained topless in northern Gaza.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows the men lining up in rows. Several people were seen having their hands tied behind their backs and stripped naked.

“We arrested everyone and interrogated them. “We will continue to dismantle all areas until we are finished,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said at the briefing.

“We are investigating who is linked to Hamas, and who is not,” he added as quoted by Sky News, Friday (8/12/2023).

Footage from the video circulating on social media shows dozens of Palestinian men, shirtless and wearing only trousers, kneeling on the ground, guarded by Israeli soldiers, along the side of damaged buildings.

As fighting raged around Khan Younis and the north, a video circulated on social media showing dozens of Palestinian men, naked down to their underwear, kneeling on the ground, guarded by Israeli soldiers.

The BBC reported that the people were thought to have been arrested in Beit Lahiya, at the northern tip of the Gaza Strip. They were apparently told to take off their shoes which were seen strewn across the road.

Other images show them being transported on military trucks. In Israeli media, the captives are portrayed as Hamas fighters who have surrendered. The final image shows the men, tied and blindfolded, kneeling in a large area of ​​sand.

