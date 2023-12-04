On long flights, landing to refuel is an economic expense and a waste of time, limiting many flights depending on the autonomy of the planes. Thanks to Airbus artificial intelligence, in the future it will not be necessary to land to refuel.

Within its UpNext division, Airbus is carrying out autonomous refueling tests in the airthrough artificial intelligence.

Refueling in the air has been possible for some time, but it is normally carried out between two planes piloted by humans, or between a plane with a pilot, and an autonomous drone. Air refueling is usually reserved for military flights onlybecause it is a dangerous maneuver and would endanger the lives of a passenger plane.

The use of artificial intelligence will allow Airbus to carry out these refuelings without landing, even with airline planes.

Auto’Mate, the AI ​​that refuels planes in the air

The idea that a plane refuels while flying, without human intervention, suggests that one AI manages the plane that requires fuel, another the tanker plane, and both coordinate to carry out the refueling. But the Airbus system is different.

The aircraft manufacturer is working on Auto’Mate, an artificial intelligence that takes care of everything. This AI takes control of the plane that needs the fuel, but also of the tanker plane. It handles both at the same time, and thus can be coordinated perfectly.

Airbus

Using this technology, during refueling the airline pilot (or a military pilot) leaves the plane in the hands of Auto’Mate, who then pilots the plane and the tanker drone at the same time. When the fuel tank is full, and the aircraft separated, the pilot would regain control of his plane.

Far from being a theory, Airbus is already testing the technology. Last November 24 Auto’Mate artificial intelligence took control of three DT-25 autonomous drones and an A310 MRTT aircraftand successfully simulated a complete refueling operation.

If successive tests go well, they will be tested with real fuel, and it will be applied to refueling military aircraft. But Airbus’s medium-term objective is use it on commercial airplaneswhich could lengthen their flights or avoid landings to refuel.