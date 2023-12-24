After some Christmas holidays marked by stable and exceptionally mild weather, the weather trend for New Year's 2024 seems to confirm the return to more typical winter conditions, with a disturbance that should bring rain and cold increasing in particular from New Year's Eve, Sunday 31 December.

The weather forecast for Christmas and the next few days

The anticyclonefor now, doesn't let go: even on the day of Natale will dominate the weather scene in Italy, determining stable weather everywhere, with temperatures well above average seasonal. The sole it will prevail in the mountain areas, along the Adriatic side of the Centre, in Puglia and in the Ionian areas. Mists and clouds basse they will be widespread at the beginning of the day on the northern plains, in eastern Liguria, along the coasts of the upper Adriatic, in part of the center and of Campania. In the central hours of the day they will only partially lift, while even thick fog may persist in the Po Valley.

Temperatures will drop in the North and, more slightly, in the Centre, but will remain at values ​​generally higher than the seasonal average.

The weather scenario will remain similar even on the day of Saint Stephen and Wednesday 27 December: high pressure should in fact persist in Italy until mid-week, with stable weather and mild climate for the period. Fog and low clouds, even compact ones, are still expected, especially in the plains and along the northern coasts, while the weather will be sunnier on the Adriatic side of the centre-south and in Sicily.

First signs of change since Thursday

The first signs of change will be visible between Thursday and Friday, when a weak disturbance will reach Italy causing a widespread increase in clouds and a first drop in temperatures, accompanied however by little significant rainfall.

Weather, a more intense disturbance arrives towards New Year's Eve

The weather trend for the New Year 2024 period is still very uncertain, so it will be important to follow the next updates. At the moment, however, a return to one looms more wintry scenery thanks to the arrival of one disturbance expected in Italy between Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st December, New Year's Eve. The first significant effects are expected on Sunday, especially in the North and on the Tyrrhenian side of the Peninsula, with a widespread worsening which, by the early hours of Monday 1 January 2024, should also extend to the South and Sicily.

After a temporary increase in temperatures expected for Saturday, the transit of the disturbance should subsequently be accompanied by a northern ventilation that will lead to Italy cold air. Temperatures, falling, should finally return to values ​​in line with the period.