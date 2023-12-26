The Austrian oak did not have it easy in his first years in the cinema, which cost him the occasional injury and unpleasant moments.

Seen from the outside, it can give the impression that a colossus like Arnold Schwarzenegger, with that bodybuilder's body that he has been modeling since he was a teenager, is an actor born for action cinema. In many ways, this is true, but there are certain complications that he himself had to overcome in his early years.

And when Arnold Schwarzenegger began to emerge in Hollywood, the archetype of actor for action cinema was far from being his. Back then, bodybuilders were given roles in gladiator movies and the like.

Conan, the Barbarian changed that by being a bizarre combination of genres where Arnold Schwarzenegger's marvelous physique made him the perfect protagonist for this combination of action and fantasy that was the movie of 1982.

Of course, there were several problems, starting with the fact that no stuntman in Hollywood had enough physique to be able to convincingly replace the Austrian actor on screen.

A nightmare shoot for Arnold Schwarzenegger

The star himself was the one who had to perform the action scenes for Conan, the Barbarian, as you most likely know. This generated some of the most complicated moments of Arnold Schwarzenegger's entire career as an actor, as he remembers in his book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

“On one of the first days of filming, I got a cut on my back that required forty stitches. Conan was brutal because there were no stuntmen big enough yet, so I had to crawl around until my knees and elbows bled, I was attacked by dogs and I had to bite a real dead vulture.

Luckily, powerlifting became popular and big, muscular stuntmen started coming into play in the industry.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been able to lead a prosperous and long career as an action movie star, which he resumed when he left his days as Governor of California behind, but it could have been very different if in those early days any injury had been more serious.