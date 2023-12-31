Inzaghi's team takes the lead thanks to a goal from deputy Lautaro, but Dragusin finds the equalizer with a header. If the Bianconeri were to beat Roma tomorrow, they could move to -2 behind the leaders

No early title of winter champion, no temporary +7 from Juve, indeed there is a serious risk of seeing the lead over the Bianconeri shortened tomorrow. Inter expected much more from this last away match of 2023 and, instead, no championship toast at the end of the year: just like Allegri, Inzaghi discovers first-hand how dangerous Genoa can be in the Marassi fort. The 1-1, written at the end of a first half lengthened by a big interruption, is fair and puts the fight for the title back into play. If Simone finds his main warrior again in 2024, Captain Lautaro, and will be able to bring back both Pavard, Dumfries and Dimarco on a permanent basis, but some regrets about how it went with the Grifone still remain: winning such dirty, physical and dusty matches can make the difference in a long stage race. Gilardino, on the other hand, can celebrate New Year's Eve with the pride of someone who deservedly stopped the top two in the class: his team has a physicality that is rarely seen on Serie A pitches.

At the start Inzaghi restored Bisseck's confidence for the third game in a row, postponing Pavard's definitive return to his homeland from the first minute a little longer. Without the very starters Lautaro and Dimarco (who were present at Marassi alongside the managers), we have to make do a bit: next to Thuram, another chance for Arnautovic after the heel painted with Lecce and for Carlos Augusto still holding the left flank. Gilardino, on the other hand, slightly changes the characteristics of his Grifone compared to the tests of the day before: the elf Gudmundsson does not find Mateo Retegui at his side and has the Ghanaian Ekuban as an offensive partner, while in the middle the eternal Strootman seats Malinovskyi. However, the northern stands, the heart of the Genoa fans, had the good idea of ​​suspending the match at the start: for almost ten minutes the pitch was shrouded in fog due to theoretically banned smoke bombs, and how this could still happen in 2023 is a mystery.

The interruption breaks up a match which Gila's team, mirrored with its battle 3-5-2, plays with greater intensity, while the Nerazzurri do not have the usual quality in dribbling, apart from Arna who has never been so inspired by when he returned to Milan: his connection with Thuram starts to work and an Austrian cross lands dangerously on the Frenchman's head. However, when the Grifone began to firmly fill Inzaghi's half of the pitch with men, Acerbi gave himself the thrill: shortly after the half hour he almost headed a deep pass and ended up just touching his own post, while Bani was lurking for the tap in. Shortly afterwards, however, somewhat surprisingly, Inter came through with Arnautovic's second center of the season, well-deserved given his excellent streak at Marassi. In the 42nd minute Marko limited himself to putting in a ball deflected onto the post after a shot by Barella, but what infuriated the Genoans was an alleged push by Bisseck on Strootman in the heart of the action. Doveri doesn't whistle and doesn't go to the VAR, despite him being surrounded by smoking Genoans. Then the referee gives 9 (obligatory) minutes of injury time and in the 52nd minute Genoa equalizes, with credit for how the half played out. On yet another dangerous corner, the decisive header comes from Dragusin, marked too tenderly by Carlos Augusto and Acerbi. But even Sommer, a little surprised, was used to saving balls like these until now.

In the second half, cheered by the equalizer snatched on the wire, Genoa continued with the same sprint, pushed by the usual very hot crowd: Gudmundsson is an arrow when he has space to run and look for the physicality of Ekuban in the middle. And the fact that Gilardino is not satisfied with a draw can be understood when from the bench he brings onto the field those whom he had spared at the start, Retegui in front and Malinovskyi in the middle. For its part, Inter continues to insistently look for the more inspired Arnautovic, but not all long balls can be put down by the center forward with the 8 on his back, while Inzaghi's team struggles to break through precisely because of the rival aggression. A Nerazzurri opportunity came from Acerbi's header, which forced Martinez into a challenging clearance.

20' from the end Simone also plays the Sanchez card by giving up Arna and, after a while, he also gives space to Dumfries who returned to the field after the injury in place of Darmian and to Frattesi for Barella. Nicolò, very nervous for a game played so-so and mired in the score, once he arrives on the bench he refuses the track jacket kindly offered by the coaching staff and kicks a bottle meters away, almost inside the pitch. His frustration is that of all Inter who remained trapped in the Marassi, just like Juve who would have liked to break away. And instead, the championship fight will be long, unpredictable and therefore even more beautiful.

