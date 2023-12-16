Italy hesitates on arms to Ukraine in 2024

Italy's support for Ukraine has been there so far, even in terms of weapons. But now it may be in the balance. As Corriere della Sera writes, “in two weeks the law that was approved by the Draghi cabinet – and which was reiterated last year by the prime minister – will lapse. And Crosetto has not yet lifted the reservation: “I don't know if we will intervene by December or in January”, he explained yesterday in a confidential conversation”.

As the Corriere della Sera always explains: “The point is that to assist Ukraine with another “package”, once the legal effects of the current provision have expired, the government should rely on another law: 185, which establishes the criteria for selling weapons abroad. But the procedures would be different. While the regulations in force authorize the passage of armaments “from State to State”, 185 also allows the sale by private individuals. And it would not provide for parliamentary control.”

Not only that: “Today the decision to supply war material to Kiev is regulated by an inter-ministerial decree signed by the heads of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Economy, an expression of the three major forces of the centre-right: FdI, Forza Italia and Lega. With the 185, only Crosetto's approval would be enough. Put that way, the issue could take on political relevance and would highlight the different positions in the majority on the conflict”. According to what Francesco Verderami writes, “a possible use of law 185 could be interpreted as an instrument that would allow to the League to keep its hands free in the future”.

Meanwhile, however, the United States also wants to involve Italy in another crisis, the one on the Red Sea where the Houthi rebels they are also blocking access to commercial ships. According to Repubblica, “to deal with the crisis, the United States has asked its allies to deploy an international fleet that guarantees freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. France and Great Britain have frigates in the area and would have joined the initiative. The request is was also addressed to Italy: according to rumours, it will be evaluated at the beginning of next week but there would already be a favorable evaluation from the Meloni government. In fact, our economy is among those that risk paying the highest price for the attacks on naval trade which passes through Suez. The Navy has already conducted numerous anti-piracy missions in those waters and the armed forces have a logistics base in Djibouti: exactly on the other side of the strait targeted by the Houthis”.

