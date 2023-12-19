FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have released a new free update for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon which introduces, among other new features, ranked PvP matches.

From today, in fact, the Nest online battle simulator also includes the possibility of playing ranked matches. Players participating in ranked matches will be automatically matched with other users of similar rank and will be able to compete to conquer the ranking, starting from the lower rank up to the S rank. Two different match types are available: 1v1 and 3v3 for intense team battles, both with separate rankings.

That's not all, among the new features we also find a new system for personalize your own nameplates and display them in custom and ranked matches. Badges can be acquired with Nest Points earned by participating in ranked matches or earned based on match results.

We remind you that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series

