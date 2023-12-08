The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan will start peace talks to normalize relations between the two countries and to free the prisoners arrested during the latest clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, the separatist state that is part of Azerbaijani territory but which was inhabited mainly by people of Armenian ethnicity. The two countries had been in conflict for decades over control of the territory: then in mid-September the Azerbaijan army militarily attacked Nagorno Karabakh, forcing the local authorities to surrender in just two days and leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of ethnic Armenian people to Armenia. Following the invasion, the president of Nagorno Karabakh, Samvel Sahramanyan, announced that he had signed a decree that officially sanctioned the dissolution of the separatist republic starting from January 1, 2024.

In a joint statement published Thursday evening, Armenia and Azerbaijan called the desire to collaborate “a historic opportunity” and said they hoped to sign a peace treaty by the end of this year “on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The statement also clarifies that Azerbaijan will release 32 prisoners of war, while Armenia will release two Azerbaijani soldiers. European Council President Charles Michel called the agreement “a very important development” in relations between the two countries.

– Read also: The end of Nagorno-Karabakh