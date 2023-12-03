loading…

Armed group opens fire on bus in Pakistan, 8 passengers killed. Photo/Illustration

ISLAMABAD – Armed group unknown attacked a bus near the town of Chilas, Pakistan north, killing eight passengers and injuring nearly two dozen others.

Regional government spokesman Muhammad Ali Johar said the attackers opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Ghulam Abbas, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan Police, told the DPA news agency that two soldiers were among those killed.

According to Abbas, 26 other passengers were injured in the attack – some of whom had gunshot wounds.

It is known that the unfortunate bus was crossing the Karakoram Highway, one of the highest roads in the world.

According to officials, the attack occurred at around 18:30 local time when the attackers opened fire at the bus and then collided with an oncoming truck.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“The government will ensure that the terrorists involved in the attack are given appropriate punishment,” said Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister, Haji Gulbar Khan, in a statement as reported by Al Jazeera, Sunday (3/12/2023).