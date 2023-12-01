Batman: Arkham Trilogy is now available for the first time on the Nintendo platform, with all previously released downloadable content.

Warner Bros. Games and DC announced today that Batman: Arkham Trilogy is now available for the first time on Nintendo Switch™. The compilation of Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning video games brings together the acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight in one iconic package, complete with all previously released downloadable content (DLC) from all three titles. Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been developed for Nintendo Switch™ by Turn Me Up Games.

Additionally, this compilation includes the new Batman character skin inspired by the suit from the hit 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures film The Batman, which is now available exclusively at Batman: Arkham Knight for Nintendo Switch™ and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC starting December 15. (Skin not available in Arkham Asylum or Arkham City).

You can watch the launch trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy below

Arkham Asylum

Developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2009, Arkham Asylum is the first installment in the iconic Arkham series. The game sets the stage for the DC “Arkhamverse” that fans know and love today, and introduces players to a unique, dark and atmospheric adventure, taking them to the depths of the infamous Arkham Asylum. Featuring an original story, players move in the shadows as Batman to strike fear into enemies and take on the Joker and Gotham City’s most well-known villains, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow, who have madhouse manager.

Arkham City

Rocksteady Studios’ 2011 sequel that builds on the intense and atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum, launches players across the sprawling Arkham City, the maximum security “home” for all the thugs, gangsters and criminally insane Gotham City. Featuring an incredible gallery of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals, including Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze and many others, the game allows players to experience what it’s like to Be the Dark Knight and deliver justice to those confined in Arkham City.

Arkham Knight

The third installment raises the stakes for the Dark Knight in Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 finale to the multi-award-winning saga. In this epic conclusion to the Arkhamverse story arc, the fate of Gotham City hangs in the balance, as the Scarecrow is joined by the Arkham Knight, who makes his debut as a villain in the DC Batman Universe, as well as a list of well-known DC supervillains, including Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Two-Face, Firefly and the Riddler. Along with the world’s greatest detective are his closest allies, Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, Alfred, Lucius Fox, Catwoman, Robin and Nightwing. The game culminates in the final showdown in Gotham City and presents players with the full Batman experience with the Batmobile, which can be driven through the streets of Gotham City.

What do you think about the news? Do you have the Nintendo Switch™ and were you dreaming of this moment? Tell us in the comments!! You can buy the trilogy for Nintendo Switch at this link.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.