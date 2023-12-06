Studio Wildcard announced the postponement of several additional content for ARK: Survival Ascended, including the Scorched Earth expansionwhich was initially scheduled for release this month.

In the last development updateIn fact, the study made it known that Scorched Earth will be released during March 2024, followed by The Center in May, Aberration in July, Ragnarok in September and Extinction in October, then arriving at a surprise scheduled for November, and closing the year in December with Valguero. At the bottom of the article you will find the complete roadmap.

We remind you that ARK: Survival Ascended is a remake of Survival Evolved made with Unreal Engine 5. It is currently available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

