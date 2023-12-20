The CEO of Snail Games, Studio Wildcard's support studio, confirms that ARK II is still scheduled for next year, dismissing rumors of a delay to 2025.

Good news for lovers of prehistoric survival, and the well-known actor Vin Diesel. I'm sure you remember Ark IIthe dinosaur game starring ''Dominic Toretto'', which was announced as a great exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

A few months ago, it was rumored that Ark 2 could suffer a new delay, taking its bones to 2025. Fortunately, has been completely ruled out (until now, of course).

Ark: Survival Evolved fans are now enjoying the Ark: Survival Ascended remaster, available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which introduces technical improvements and playable new features to the Studio Wildcard title.

A sequel awaits on the horizon that will be much more ambitious. Not only because of its technical section with Unreal Engine 5, but also because of its cinematic story mode.

The story of Ark II is starring Vin Dieselwho will play a character from this universe ruled by dinosaurs and prehistoric beasts.

Ark 2 will be out next year

At the Noblecon19 conference held a few days ago, the CEO of Snail Games (the game's support studio) confirmed that Ark II will be released next yearruling out rumors that spoke of a delay to 2025.

Nothing of that. He CEO de Snail Games, Jim Tsai, promises that the sequel to Ark will be available at the end of 2024, presumably between the months of September and December.

It is reassuring news for fans of the Studio Wildcard game, who feared a delay to the distant year 2025. Let us remember that another highly anticipated bombshell like GTA 6 will come out that year.

Jim Tsai too has promised that Ark 2 will be ''the next masterpiece'' from developer Studio Wildcardwith an ambitious staging, a powerful story and new multiplayer mechanics.

Although the game is in development by Studio Wildcard, the Ark sequel has two support studios, such as Snail Games y Digital Domain.

About Snail Games, it is one of the most famous gaming corporations in China. He has participated in MMOs such as Atlas, Wushu Chronicles, or the two previous Ark.

Ark II promises to be one of the most impressive games of 2024. Its launch will be exclusively (temporary) for Xbox Series X|S, PC y Game Passand hopefully it will come to PlayStation 5 later.