The singer and composer Ricardo Arjona he couldn’t take it anymore and announced his retirement from the stage, without a return date, forced by a crisis in his body.

The Guatemalan, who finished the tour “Black and White“, he mentioned how difficult it has been for him “to be able to finish this farewell on his feet”, announcing that in the last two months he has undergone six spinal infiltrations and “postponing an imminent surgery.”

“Thank you for making the impossible so easy. I thought I wasn’t up to taking a step yesterday afternoon and I ended up doing a marathon on the longest improvised catwalk of my life. Almost like my career was from the beginning. Today, will be the last concert of Black and White. To all the cities that this tour of 159 concerts touched, my eternal gratitude.. To the doctors who put me on my feet so I could finish this journey by postponing an imminent surgery, thank you very much,” he said in a statement.

And as a farewell, he told his fans: “My name is Ricardo, those who love me call me SECO, and, happier and fuller than ever, although with a regret that will soon be history, I say goodbye and thank you, with all the heart”.

