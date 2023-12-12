This weekend and after closing his tour “Black and white” in Chile, Ricardo Arjona surprised his audience after announcing his retirement from the stage due to serious health problems which you have been dealing with for some time now.

Through a long statement, the interpreter of “Mujeres” revealed to his audience that the presentation he made at the Bicentenario Stadium would be the last of his career, at least for a while, as he will undergo a delicate operation of which he did not give any indication. details. What he did express was how lucky he feels to have received the affection and love of his fans for more than 30 years of his career.

“For you who made the effort of the lines, the budgets, the inconvenience to go to one of my concerts, my sincere thanks. My name is Ricardo, those who love me call me dry, and happier and fuller than ever, although with an ailment that will soon be history, I say to you: ‘Goodbye and thank you, with all my heart,'” wrote the Guatemalan singer-songwriter.

Arjona fans regret the singer’s retirement

As expected, the news provoked different reactions among network users, including the singer’s followers, who not only regretted this pause, but also remembered some of the moments in which Arjona’s music accompanied them.

“Those of us who follow your career we will miss you, but we are happy to know that you take care of your health and recover. Your music will continue to accompany us”, “Thank you for so much dedication. We hope to see you again, making what you love happy, passionate, but above all healthy”, “Thank you for making so many of us feel so much. I know that you will find that reason that makes you come back”, “I have been listening to you since ’94, when your music arrived in Ecuador. I know you won’t understand it, but you are part of our life too.”, are some of the comments that can be seen.

So far, Arjona has not given any other statement in this regard nor has he spoken about his state of health; However, in September of this same year he suspended some of his presentations in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia due to a major health crisis.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Ricardo Arjona Shows

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions