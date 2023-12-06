Arizona Sunshine 2the sequel to the first chapter, is available today for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game on PlayStation VR2 e Steam VR. The official launch is scheduled for December 7, 2023 on the Meta Quest, PS VR2, Steam VR and Pico platforms.

Arizona Sunshine 2 takes players through a never-before-told cinematic campaign featuring full cross-platform multiplayer support, including a two-player co-op Campaign mode and an Endless Horde mode for up to four players. In the company of Buddythe film campaign by Arizona Sunshine 2 will take the player on a roller coaster ride in VR that will make you realize that the apocalypse is not just about killing to overcome the end of the world, but also about finding companionship in terrible times.

