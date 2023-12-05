Suara.com – The NOAH band held its final concert entitled “The Great Journey of NOAH” at Beach City International Stadium Ancol on Sunday (3/12/2023) evening.

This concert was Ariel Noah CS’s last performance before deciding to go on hiatus from the Indonesian music industry. Previously, Ariel, Lukman and David held concerts in Medan, Surabaya and Bandung.

NOAH’s final concert was also attended by President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi. Ariel also uploaded moments from her last concert on her Instagram account @arielnoah.

Ariel NOAH expressed his thanks to the fans and audience who attended Noah’s last concert.

“Thank you very much to everyone who came last night, thank you for the memory,” wrote Ariel Noah on Instagram, Monday (4/12/2023).

Apart from that, Alleia Anata’s father also apologized for having lost his voice.

Nevertheless, Luna Maya’s former lover hopes that everyone present will enjoy the concert

“Sorry for not being able to restore the vocal cords in time. I do hope everyone enjoys the show, the team put a lot of effort into pleasing everyone that comes. Thank you @aloka.id @thegreatjourneyofnoah,” he said.

Ariel Noah’s upload was immediately flooded with comments from fellow artists.

“How cool,” said Rossa. “Cool, I’m happy to see it,” said Andika, former Peterpan.

“Keep up the drilling work,” said Anji. “Congratulations brother,” commented David Bayu.