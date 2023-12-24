Suara.com – For the first time, musicians Ariel NOAH and Dikta Wicaksono appeared on the same stage at the RANS Sport Party Clash of Celebrity sports event which was held at Istora Senayan, Saturday (23/12/2023) evening.

In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @oronaminc.id, the NOAH vocalist appears in a duet with Dikta and the band The Predikai performing the song My Love Story.

Dikta, who was wearing a blue tracksuit, was seen playing the bass while singing. Meanwhile, Ariel appeared casual in jeans, t-shirt and jacket.

Even though they weren't dressed to the nines for last night's performance, the good looks of the two men managed to shake the audience's concentration.

The combination of Dikta and Ariel's charisma also overflows, making anyone who watches them feel mentally weak. The proof is that the comments section is busy with women who idolize the two mature men.

“Choosing while braking doesn't zone out,” commented the account @not***.

“These uncles are really adorable,” said the account @fe-***.

“I can't choose this, both are okay,” said the account @pea***.

“Two pillars of handsome Indonesian men,” added the account @y0u***.

For information, Dikta is currently 37 years old. Even though he is no longer young, the star of the Cinta Dua Masa series is still not seen holding the woman he calls his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Ariel NOAH is currently still single and has never made plans to remarry even though he has been a widower for almost 15 years.

Both Dikta and Ariel are now both the target men of many women in the country.