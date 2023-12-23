When these dates approach, we are flooded with beautiful wishes for all our loved ones, always starting with the family gatherings that take place at Christmas, when those beautiful wishes are expressed in the form of food.

We all gathered around the table to share wonderful moments, but above all a good menu. We look for recipes that we don't usually make the rest of the year to surprise our loved ones like a good host.

However, as with everything in life, in the end the best always turns out to be the simplest. “Don't complicate things,” advises Arguiñano.

The chef has already surprised us with the Christmas Eve menu by revealing the recipe for success, so with that alone you already have a clue on how to succeed.

But to clarify doubts, Arguiñano has confessed the trick to succeed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve in the kitchen. You have all the details in the video.

We also have something that will surely help you on occasions like this: the book 'Cocina de 10' by Karlos Arguiñano. Now you can participate in our trivia and win a copy for yourself. You have until December 29 to participate. Takes the opportunity!

