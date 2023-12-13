Montanari: “Milei will not be the Argentine Trump”

Lorenzo Montanariexpert in foreign policy is vice president for international affairs of one of the top Reaganite think tanks, 'Americans for Tax Reform' after following the Reagan election campaign step by step new Argentine President, Javier Mileyand having taken part in the installation ceremony, has analyzed the very first steps of the ultra-conservative leader Argentinian.

He observes: “Milei asked his people not to be afraid, exactly as Roosevelt did” with the Americans after the crash of '29. With his arrival at Casa Rosada, Peronism is at its 'last tango'.”

Montanari is also Executive Director of the Property Rights Alliance (Pra) and publisher of the International Index of Property Rights which this research center prepares annually.

In relation to the inauguration speech of the new President, read by many as a request for 'tears and blood' from the Argentines, Mountaineers states: “Unlike Roosevelt, Milei does not want to nationalize the economy or pass a strong social subsidy plan but free the economy from the tight grip of the union corporations and open the country to the market economy. At the same time, in his inaugural speech, for the first time in history delivered from the steps of Congress, he did not want to “sell dreams” or populist promises but to tell the harsh reality of a country that has been balanced between survival and economic default. Fruit of 45 years of social-Peronist policies. “There's no money“this was perhaps the most paradigmatic phrase of his speech which anticipates a new era of economic responsibility, fight against corruption and excessive public spending”.

Montanari recalls the “comatose economic state” in which Argentina finds itself, a country devoured by 150% inflation, where almost half the population lives below the poverty line.

“Certainly – he adds – the real big challenge for Milei will be to succeed in get the liberal reform package approved from the moment that the government coalition does not have a majority in Congress.” Meanwhile, Europe has witnessed the rise of the new Argentine leader with alternating perplexity and fear. They worry her alleged friendship with Donald Trump but also certain provocative attitudes that characterized his electoral campaign. Montanari, however, reassures on both fronts. “Sincerely Milei is not Trump: one thing is his 'outsider' communication style which, at times, can make us remember Milei, another are his ideas, which are actually very far from the typical protectionist positions of the former American president. I think it is much more correct to compare him to former congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul, the lodestar of American libertarian thought. Europe absolutely need not fear a liberal president like MileiIndeed, for Europe but above all for Italy I believe a phase of great opportunities is opening up deriving from the economic inversion of a country like Argentina, half of which is of Italian origin, precisely in the wake of the liberalizations promised by Milei”.

Other measures to streamline the state will come soon, the analyst predicts, because “Milei is a libertarian economist very close to the Austrian school of Mises and Von Hayek, he is an entrepreneur and a former TV pundit who was able to capture and interpret the malaise of people of all social classes.

“December 10 – he underlines – will remain a historic date for Argentina that loves freedom: Milei's victory could represent the last “tango” of Peronism and is certainly the end of the welfarist and third world paradigm of a country that hoped to enter the Brics more than the OECD”.

What will become of this rprivileged contribution if Trump returns to the White House? “I can't speak on Milei's behalf – explains Montanari – but I truly believe, given his ideas, that support for Ukraine and Israel will be unconditional”.

