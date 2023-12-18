The Argentine peso closed the year as the second most devalued currency in the world, according to a ranking prepared by Bloomberg.

Despite the devaluation that was carried out with the arrival of Javier Milei, The national currency was already in that position next to the Lebanese pound.

The ranking establishes that the Argentine peso was devalued by 77.89% while the Lebanese pound was devalued by 89.89%. The ranking continues with the Nigerian Naira (-42.57%), Angolan Kwanza (-39.05%), Malawian Kwuacha (-39%), Turkish Lira (-35.51%), among others.

On the contrary, among the most appreciated currencies this year are the Afghan Afghani (27.72%), Colombian peso (23.22%), Mexican peso (13.22%), Costa Rican Colon (12.64%), among others.

MV

