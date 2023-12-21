Without a doubt, Steam is the largest and most popular marketplace on PC, and is characterized as the home of all types of games: from open-world AAA to indie roguelikes. For better or worse, it also hosts projects that may be inappropriate for certain audiences. Either way, new privacy options They will arrive soon.

Do you want to hide a game from your library to prevent your friends from knowing that you play them? In that case, you're in luck.

A few weeks ago, a rumor emerged suggesting that Steam was getting a new feature that would allow players to mark specific video games as private. The information turned out to be accurate and Valve has just shared the official details of this feature.

Related video: The worst PC ports in history

You can now hide your Steam games

In a post on his community blog, Valve confirmed that you will be able mark a game as private so that they go unnoticed. This additional control will prevent the title in question from appearing in the “recently played” section of your profile, in your online statuses, and other spaces.

“This additional control allows you to keep most of your Steam library visible to your friends, so they can see what you play and join in, but also keep some of those games just for you”the company commented in the statement.

There are 3 instances where you can mark a game as private: in the shopping cart before checking out, in the game list in the web browser, or in the Steam launcher from the options menu.

These are the steps you must follow to hide a game from your profile:

Go to the game page Open the Settings menu Select the Manage tab Click “Mark as private”

You can hide Steam games that embarrass you that you want to keep secret

In the statement, Valve shared other news that is already available on the platform from the Steam Beta client. Specifically, it is now possible to purchase gifts for multiple friends without having to make multiple separate purchases and you can access the cart from any device where you are logged in.

These features are currently available to users registered in the Beta program and it is expected that other players will be able to use them soon.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Do you plan to use the feature? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more Steam related news.

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente