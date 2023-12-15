Are two vaccines together dangerous? Fake news. Vaccination as a “fundamental weapon for public health and the sustainability of the system”. It is the topic that saw three experts discuss in Rome, in a training event for journalists: Pierluigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento (link); Massimo Andreoni, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and Paolo Bonanni, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Florence. The current nature of the vaccination strategy, 4 years after the Covid pandemic, and the present and future of immunizations in children and adults were at the center of the course, with an eye on what is happening in the anti-Covid vaccination campaign which is struggling to take off . “In November we recorded over 900 total deaths from Covid – highlighted Andreoni – a figure which is certainly lower than the same period in 2022 but must cause alarm and push people to get vaccinated, especially the elderly and frail”. The event was organized by Sics, the Italian society of scientific and health communication.

“The fear of the disease is the first factor that leads to vaccinations, we have seen it with the pandemic – stated Bonanni – However, there is a colossal hoax that is also being fueled in these days that vaccination overload, i.e. -Covid and flu shots together, for example, are harmful to the body. But this is absolutely not the case. And it is unbearable to hear these hoaxes, a child could have 15 vaccines together and the child will respond perfectly without side effects. Paradoxically, 1,000 vaccines could be given together. The mothers are the problem, they are the ones who are afraid and not the children who after a short while have already forgotten the shot.” Andreoni reserved a reflection on the quantity of viruses that surround us. “We are bombarded by about 225 viruses, but we only have a vaccine for 25,” he remarked.

“The anti-Covid vaccine developed in a year – Lopalco recalled – was the result of a miraculous combination of huge investments, an evaluation of effectiveness that arrived in a short time and then having been able to shorten the bureaucracy times with the 'rolling review' put in place by the FDA and EMA. No plot or conspiracy, no one who hid the deaths, while we witnessed an exploitation, the worst anti-vax campaign, on cot deaths after the vaccine. Absurd”. Lopalco then underlined the importance of 'vaccinology', “it is a multidisciplinary, a doctor does not necessarily know the genesis of the vaccine, you need to turn to those who work with vaccines every day, this is 'vaccinology' – he continues – brings together knowledge of molecular biology, immunology, infectious disease, epidemiology, public health, communication, psychology and sociology”.

According to Andreoni, the first rudiments of 'vaccinology' should be “taught in primary schools, up to medical students, not everyone knows vaccines well”. The final message from the three experts is dedicated to those responsible for communication. “They must know the great successes, the impact and the peculiarities of vaccination from a communication point of view in order to be able to support it in a communication field that has become particularly complex today”.