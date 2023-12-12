Paramount+

The pairing of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone has fans wondering if that relationship holds up in real life, too. It’s a joke?

Everyone Thinks Two Yellowstone Actors Are Dating in Real Life. In the western television series created by the extraordinary Taylor Sheridan, relationships have been a highlight between the characters. Especially the dynamic between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Although their connection on screen is intense, what is there off screen? Well nothing. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser do not share a romantic relationship.

In fact, Cole Hauser has been married to actress Cynthia Daniel for 25 years, showing their strong relationship outside of Yellowstone. Cole Hauser praised their relationship in an interview, highlighting its durability despite challenges. For her part, Kelly Reilly married Kyle Baugher, a financier, in 2012. Although both keep their relationship away from public life.

The sentimental life of the two actors is already consolidated

Despite the expectations of some Yellowstone fans, the chemistry between Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is exclusively for the cameras. After all, both artists were already engaged in strong relationships long before working together on the series.

Although social media rarely features Kyle Baugher, he has occasionally been seen in posts by the Yellowstone actress, who has shared loving messages dedicated to her partner. This clarity about their personal relationships does not dilute fans’ excitement for the western series. Some fans who will be able to enjoy the performance of Reilly and Hauser as Beth and Rip once again, since Season 5 – Part 2 is expected for next year 2024. Let’s hope that the Yellowstone series ends up to par, despite all the problems you have experienced lately with production.

