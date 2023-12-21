The future of PlayStation and its studios could be complicated, at least that is what some leaks that came to light after the Insomniac Games hack. Documents reveal that Sony is planning more layoffs in PlayStation it is included the closure of another of its studios.

PlayStation Studios would suffer more layoffs in the future

The future of PlayStation Studios could get complicated

According to the leaks, Sony could make rounds of layoffs in the various studios PlayStationincluding Insomniac Games. The documents suggest that the company has demanded budget cuts, which would mean layoffs sooner or later.

If this plan comes to fruition, 50 and 75 people could lose their jobs within Marvel's Spider-Man studio. Likewise, it is estimated that other equipment PlayStation Studios They could be affected in some way by the situation.

It is also striking that the documents talk about “there will be a closure of the study”; However, it is not revealed which company could suffer the consequences of the budget adjustment. We must remember that Sony closed this year PixelOpusstudio known for Concrete Genie.

Of course, this information worries fans of the brand, as it has generated uncertainty regarding the future of PlayStation and some of their talented teams. Various sources have contacted Sony to request more information or clarification on the matter, but the company has not spoken on the issue.

