Israel focused on attacking Khan Younis because it was considered a stronghold for the Hamas leader. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military continues its offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, saying it is now “in the heart of the city”. This was after carrying out intensive bombing for days and ordering evacuations in several areas.

Israel believes that Hamas leaders are carrying out combat operations in Khan Younis. However, Hamas stated that they were ready to fight against Israel.

Khan Younis, home to tens of thousands of civilians fleeing fighting in the north, is the main focus of Israel’s campaign in the south, as it is where Israeli authorities believe Hamas leaders are hiding. As a result, hospitals were overwhelmed and many children became victims.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said its residents were forced to flee to an area less than a third of the size of the Gaza Strip, and they “need everything: food, water, shelter and mostly safety”. The agency, once again, said there was no safe place in Gaza.

The Israeli government, under international pressure to do more to protect civilians in Gaza, has rejected this.

It said it had taken steps to alert the public, including by publishing online warnings regarding areas that should be evacuated and establishing shelters. Aid agencies say limited internet and electricity means many people cannot access information.

The UN also said the new evacuations put pressure on places where people had been asked to seek shelter, including the city of Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Thomas White, UNRWA’s director of affairs in Gaza, said the agency does not have the resources to provide for the thousands of new internally displaced people, amid limited humanitarian aid deliveries.

The Director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Gaza said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to ask residents to leave Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Thomas White said residents had been informed that the city center was now a “dangerous combat zone”.