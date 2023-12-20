If you see headlines implying that gas boilers are being banned, you are being misled. It is true that the Energy Efficiency Directive promotes the use of other alternative energies, but that does not mean prohibition of the gas.

Gas boilers are still allowed

The Energy Efficiency Directive 2023/1791 includes certain energy obligations included in the Plan ‘Fit for 55’. It must be remembered that this package of measures aims to reduce greenhouse gases. Specifically, a reduction of no less than 55% is expected for 2030 compared to 1990 levels. This would be possible, among other measures, by achieving a drop in final energy consumption in the European Union of 11.7%.

What does this have to do with gas boilers? Well, during the last few months since the text of the Directive was released, the idea has begun to spread that this will imply the prohibition of gas boilers as we know them or at least they will have to be replaced by heat pumps. Nothing is further from reality.

As indicated in a guidance text from the Organization of Consumers and Users, this text does not carry out such a prohibition, but rather focuses more on promoting other more sustainable energy sources in line with the achievement of the objectives set in the plan. community of the European Union. This, for example, means that there can be no public money allocated to the subsidybut at no time does it prohibit private installation.

LIVERthe Association of Manufacturers of Heat Generators and Emitters, also wanted to clarify in a statement released a few days after the text of the Directive the erroneous interpretations of the standard and, as experts in the field, theirs is important to pay attention to. .

«In no case does the Directive set a date for the end of gas boilers or require them to be replaced by heat pumps. It proposes the progressive reduction of the use of fossil fuels, but without prohibitions. Under certain conditions and during a transitional period of time, energy savings from actions related to the direct combustion of fossil fuels may be counted. Boilers are a viable option, from a technical and economic point of view, without the need to make changes or modifications to the installation«.

They will not be installed in the future

The confusion in this regard and the demonization of gas boilers may come from a possible error of interpretation. There is another energy regulation pending approval, the New Directive on Building Efficiency, which does talk about this type of boiler and has a name similar to the one we mentioned in the first section.

This future regulation foresees that, by at least 2030, the buildings must stop producing polluting emissions. It is then understandable that by then energy sources based on fossil fuels will no longer be installed and therefore new gas boilers will not have a place in privately built homes (advancing to 2027 for all new built public buildings). Of course, once again, in those drafts we do not find any trace of a prohibition of the existing ones either, so you can breathe easy that, unless it is due to a breakdown at that time, you will not necessarily have to carry out a new energy installation.