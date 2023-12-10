loading…

JAKARTA – The armed conflict taking place in the Gaza Strip shows no signs of ending. In contrast, Israel has expanded its ground offensive to the southern part of the Gaza Strip by attacking Khan Younis since the failure of an attempt to extend the ceasefire last week.

In the midst of the armed conflict which has caused a humanitarian crisis, Israel’s strong ally the United States (US) firmly rejects attempts at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by using its veto power in the UN Security Council.

Apart from the United States (US), Israel has loyal allies, especially Western countries. However, are there any countries that are Israel’s allies in the Asian region, especially ASEAN member countries?

Until now, no ASEAN country has officially called itself an ally of the Zionist state. However, it is known that several ASEAN countries support and have diplomatic relations with Israel and have established partnerships and cooperation in various fields.

ASEAN Countries that Support Israel

The following is a list of ASEAN countries that support Israel

1. Singapore

Singapore has recognized Israel’s sovereignty as a country since 1969. This country then established diplomatic relations with Israel starting in 1970. Singapore and Israel have cooperation in the fields of defense, trade, technology and education. The two countries need each other and maintain harmonious cooperative relations to this day.

Even so, Singapore is also a country that rejects oppression. Singapore also supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

2. Filipina

The Philippines is also a country that supports Israel. The Philippines was even the only Asian country to support the formation of the state of Israel in 1947 at the UN.

The two countries have signed a friendship agreement since February 26 1958. Cooperation between the two countries is established in the economic, technological, military, agricultural and cultural fields.

Diplomatic relations between the two became closer after the Israeli embassy in Manila and the Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv opened in 1962.

History then records that the controversial president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, became the first president of that country to ever set foot in Israel.

3. Thailand

Another ASEAN country that recognizes Israel is Thailand. This was done in 1954. The embassies of these two countries were established in 1958. Until now, Thailand is still a country that maintains close relations with Israel. Thailand and Israel have also celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

4. Vietnam

Vietnam has recognized Israel’s sovereignty as a country since 1993 and has established diplomatic relations with Israel since 1994. Vietnam and Israel have cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, science, technology and education. Therefore, relations between the two countries are developing quite well.

Despite collaborating with Israel, Vietnam is also a country that supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

5. Myanmar

Diplomatic relations between these two countries were first established in 1953. Myanmar was one of the earliest Asian countries to recognize Israel’s sovereignty and immediately established diplomatic relations.

Since then, the friendship between the two countries has been strong.

Israel and Myanmar have embassies in Tel Aviv and Yangon. The two of them also collaborate which is focused on the agricultural and education sectors.

(ian)