The historic coach of the Picciotti’s Palermo, who as a footballer “inaugurated” color TV: “They said that Guardiola had copied me, people were enchanted. I avoided the massacre because I missed lunch”

At the beginning of 1977, the then Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Vittorino Colombo, at the end of the evening editions of TG1 and TG2, warned Italians: get ready, a world of color is about to begin. Epochal moment, Rai is in fibrillation. Sunday 6 February, 15th matchday of Serie A, last of the first round, many doubts about the evening summary of the match to be broadcast. Maurizio Barendson, head of Sport at TG2, cuts it short. “Genoa is the team with the most suitable shirt for a color broadcast, with those big red and blue rectangles it will do very well on the green pitch.” And so be it: Genoa-Turin opens a new era. It ends 1-1. The first color goal in the history of Italian football was scored by Ignazio Arcoleo, Grifone’s midfielder.