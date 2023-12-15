The name of Archangel, one of the most recognized singers of reggaeton, is trending on social networks. And recently the interpreter of “Are you still with him” he said in an interview for the podcast “MoluscoTV” that the urban genre for which he sings becomes “poor music.”

“I am not a music teacher. I sing reggaeton, one of the musically poorest genres that exists in the history of music.”

“Reggaeton is done with a piano. It is not the same to make other types of music where all the musicians need to be in the booth and know everything,” he expressed.

In addition to this, he assured that in this genre, singers only need to know how to move and have style.

“In reggaetón, if you talk stupid shit, but if you move well, you don't even have to do that anymore, and if you dress like a bastard, you have food in reggaetón. Criticize me, look how I'm talking about my own genre. I just said that reggaeton is shit,” he mentioned

Also, he added that It is a musically very poor genre, since everything is synthetic.

“Real music is played so that you feel the vibe. We don't do any of that,” he concluded.

Who is Archangel?

Austin Agustín Santos, better known in the music world as “Arcángel” is a reggaeton singer and composer. He was born on December 23, 1985 in East Harlem, New York.

Thanks to singers like Tego Calderón and Tempo was that he decided to enter the world of the urban genre.

In 2005 he had his first appearance on an album debuting in “The Owner of Metals”, album by Eli El Demente.

Thanks to being part of a duo called Arcángel & De la Ghetto, he released his first song titled “Traficando.”

In 2007 he separated from said duo to pursue his career alone, where he released another of his songs called “Virtual Girl”, ranking 9th in Latin Rhythm Airplay.

In 2012, he joined Pina Records, and participated in the album “La Formula”.

The singer is also the father of Austin Alejandro Santos Pascual and Angélica Lucero Santos Figueroa.

