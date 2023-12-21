The character of Aragorn is one of the most important in The Lord of the Rings, but… What did he do after Sauron's defeat? This is his story.

After the pivotal events recounted in The Lord of the Rings, Aragorn, who had been known as Strider or Thorongil, became King Elessar, ruling over the unified kingdoms of Arnor and Gondor. This period marked a time of reconstruction, consolidation and peace in Middle-earth under his wise leadership.

Following the defeat of Sauron and the destruction of the One Ring, Aragorn led the armies of men in the Battle of Morannon, where final victory was assured. After this feat, he led his army towards the capital of Gondor, Minas Tirith, where he was received with great acclaim and recognition by Faramir, the seneschal.

A great king for the time of peace.

Aragorn

In a moving scene at the city gate, Aragorn rejected Faramir's resignation and confirmed him as seneschal, proclaiming that Faramir and his descendants would hold that office for as long as the lineage of Aragorn's descendants lasted. The crowd, unanimous, hailed him as their king, accepting him as the rightful monarch, thus becoming King Elessar and winning the hearts of the citizens of Gondor.

Additionally, he granted Faramir the title of Prince of Ithilien and Lord of Emyn Arnen, honoring him for his service and loyalty. He also, along with Gandalf, visited the slopes of Mindolluin, where they found a sapling of the White Tree of Númenor. This sapling was planted in the Plaza of the Spring in Minas Tirith, symbolizing renewal and hope for the kingdom.

Aragorn married Arwen, daughter of Elrond, on the summer solstice of the year 2019 of the Third Age. This union symbolized the connection between the races of men and elves, uniting two royal lines and strengthening the ties between Gondor and Rivendell.

During his reign, he faced numerous challenges.

Despite Sauron's defeat, there was resistance and hostility in some regions of Middle-earth. Aragorn worked diligently to ensure stability in these areas, maintaining peace through renewed alliances with Rohan and other kingdoms.

He restored the Tower of Orthanc in Isengard, discovering ancient treasures such as the Endilmir, the jewel once worn by Elendil, the founder of Gondor. He also reestablished the Great Council of Gondor, with Faramir as its chief advisor, and renewed oaths of alliance with Eomer of Rohan to maintain peace and cooperation between his kingdoms.

Furthermore, Aragorn visited the Shire, declaring it a Free Land under his protection in a gesture of gratitude to the hobbits for their contribution during the War of the Ring. He founded the Royal House of Telcontar, adopting this name for his lineage as a tribute to his nickname of “Striders.”

Hobbits

As his reign progressed, Aragorn made significant visits, maintaining a connection with the various peoples and places of Middle-earth. He showed interest in historical records, requesting a copy of the Red Book of Bilbo and Frodo to preserve the stories and teachings of war and peace.

However, despite their wisdom and efforts, challenges persisted. Aragorn and Arwen grew old, and eventually, Aragorn felt the call of old age and prepared for the end of it. He had an emotional moment of farewell with Arwen, acknowledging his destiny as the last king of the ancient bloodlines.

The end of the king.

Aragorn died on March 1, 120 of the Fourth Age, at the age of 210, having ruled the unified kingdom of Gondor and Arnor for 122 years. He was placed in his final resting place alongside Merry and Pippin, and his son, Darion, succeeded his father as the second king of the unified kingdom.

Arwen, overwhelmed by sadness and the weight of the past, retreated to Lorien and then to Cerin Amroth, where she finally closed her eyes and departed this world, ending a legendary era in the history of Middle-earth. Despite her departure, Aragorn's legacy and memory endured through the generations, leaving an impact on Middle-earth beyond the events of JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

