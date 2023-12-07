A beautiful journey from Barcelona to Motorland Aragon and then, across Spain, to the Autodromo do Algarve in Portimao with my BMW R1200RT

December 7, 2023

Every time I’ve been to the Autodromo Internacional Algarve to follow WorldSBK I’ve always imagined how nice it must have been to get there by motorbike. This year when I saw that the calendar included the Aragon and Portuguese rounds back to back, I thought it would be fantastic to reach the two racetracks by motorbike.

Since I stayed home in August, this trip was going to be my summer vacation. The combination of two Superbike rounds back-to-back was really eye-catching, but I have to say I debated for a long time whether or not to go on that long journey.

The kilometers were many and covering approximately 3,500 km in two weeks the chances of rain were high. Furthermore, my BMW R1200RT had recently passed 100,000 km and I… I’m no longer the jaguar I once was, and every now and then a little pain keeps me company on the motorbike. However, to dispel all doubts came a conviction: “when, if not now?”. Will I get water? Will I get tired? Will I have to solve some technical problem that could affect my old “Tortellona”? Will I have any pain in my back or legs? Maybe yes, but life is also made up of this, of problems and some aches and pains, but do you want to have the satisfaction of overcoming everything and completing the “business”?

Let me start by saying that my trip was not “sponsored” by anyone. The motorbike is mine and the only companies I have to thank for providing me with their products for free (already a few years ago) are Ixon for the clothing and LS2 for the helmet.

Aragon and Portimao, riding at the two rounds of WorldSBK. Ep. 1 (VIDEO)

Yes part!



After taking the RT to my friends at 4 Tempi Motor Store in Grosseto for a final check and packing my bags, I booked the Civitavecchia-Barcelona ferry and on the evening of September 19th I left Castiglione della Pescaia. On the Grimaldi ship I met some Spanish motorcyclists with whom (despite my broken Spanish) I immediately made friends.

Incredible how the passion for motorbikes, being “motorcyclists” leads us to feel part of a community and to immediately communicate with ease, as if we had always known each other. A couple was on a Multistrada, another had a Honda Goldwing, an Albanian boy who lives in Barcelona was with his T Max and a Spanish girl was driving a Yamaha 125, loaded like a mule. He had just returned from a trip which, in addition to Italy, had touched Slovenia and Austria. The photo that she showed us with satisfaction was beautiful, in which she was portrayed together with her motorbike in front of the Trevi fountain in Rome! So much for the ZTL! In the past he practically toured all of Europe with the same motorbike, including Iceland. And I had doubts about taking on a trip to Portugal with a 1250cc BMW…

The ship trip lasted a whole day, and on the evening of the 20th we landed in Barcelona. After sleeping in Castelldefels, the next day I left for Alcaniz.

A route that I have done many times by car (I haven’t lost a single WorldSBK round at Motorland Aragon since 2011) and once also by motorbike in 2010, with a Honda VFR800X Crossrunner, kindly lent by Honda Italia.

After driving along the motorway towards Valencia and passing Tarragona, I exited the motorway and it began the most beautiful part of the journey, made up of provincial roads on the hills, with many curves and a beautiful panorama. Lots of greenery and large valleys, with a large amount of wind turbines, one of the characteristics of Spain. Approaching Alcaniz I passed through semi-deserted villages and a final stretch in which you have to pay attention to the numerous speed cameras (the last time I got two fines, one on the way out and one on the way back). The town of Alcaniz is located on a hill with a beautiful Parador overlooking the valley below. Eager to reach the Motorland, I didn’t go up to the town, but continued straight on until I entered the racetrack. The weather was perfect: sunny but not too hot. During the three days of testing and racing the bike remained in the courtyard of the rented house with the usual group of friends, journalists and photographers, with whom I have shared trips for years.

Verso Portimao



On Monday morning I took it easy to work off the fatigue and nighttime schedules of the SBK round and while my colleagues left for Barcelona, ​​and then got on the flight to Seville, I instead I got on my motorbike to start the journey towards Portimao.

The road up to Teruel is beautiful. All provincial roads that often open into double lanes, with asphalt in excellent condition and zero traffic: a motorcyclist’s paradise. I crossed immense valleys and even climbed to 1,300 meters above sea level and then stopped in the village of Libro (how could we forget such a name?) just for a “bocadillo” and a drink. The road became increasingly tortuous until a few kilometers from Teruel, where the highway begins. I followed it to Manzanares where I booked a room in a Paradores. In total I traveled about 450 km. Having three days available, I forced myself not to do any “hard work” and thus find time to stop for a photo or even just to enjoy some of the wonderful places I passed through.

Tuesday 26 September can be considered a transfer day, as I only traveled the highway that took me to Seville. The traffic in the Aragonese city, and the work underway on the bridge over the Guadalquivir, put both my patience and the RT’s cooling system to the test, also because the temperatures in Andalusia were decidedly high. I left Seville behind and took the highway to Portugal, stopping in Palos de la Frontera, a small village near Huelva, located less than 200 km from Portimao. That day I covered a total of 450 km.

I reached the Autodromo do Algarve!



Wednesday the 27th was the big day. I left early and drove along the highway that took me to the bridge that delimits the border between Spain and Portugal. A stop to set my watch (one hour back) and to register my motorbike at the Portuguese highways and in just over an hour I arrived in Portimao. Always perfect weather, and lower temperatures than in Andalusia. Thanks to the indications of my colleagues, I joined them in the house we rented on the outskirts of Portimao and then in the afternoon I went to the racetrack. Goal achieved!

Ritual photo at the entrance of what (along with Philip Island) is my favorite circuit. The first time I was here in 2008 the Superbike inaugurated the racetrack. There was still no motorway exit nor the tunnel through which you now enter and access the paddock. I love the Algarve Autodrome with its large spaces and its beautiful track, which takes advantage of the ups and downs of the green hills that surround it. I didn’t enter the racetrack because I had another destination to reach, the most beautiful town in the Algarve: Lagos. I was on holiday here with my wife in 1991, when probably no one could even remotely imagine that one day they would build a large racetrack in these parts.