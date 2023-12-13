loading…

Arab leaders reject international troops in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

DOHA – Arab leaders reiterate their rejection of the creation of an international force to occupy Gaza Strip after Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave ended.

Arab leaders are gathering in Qatar to attend the annual Doha Forum meeting, where Palestine is at the top of the agenda.

“No one from this region will accept… to land his troops (following) Israeli tanks. This is unacceptable,” said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday (13/12 /2023).

He also opposed international forces in Gaza under the current conditions.

“We must not always talk about the Palestinian people as if they need a guardian,” he said.

“The Palestinian issue is at the center and heart of all conflicts in the region,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“What happens in Gaza every day does not just impact forces in Lebanon or Yemen. “This also impacts an entire generation that may become radicalized because of these images,” added the Qatari Prime Minister.

Qatar says it is still seeking a new ceasefire like the one struck last month that ended a week of fighting and saw a number of Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid.

But Sheikh Mohammed warned that Israel's ferocious bombardment of Gaza “narrows the chances” of a ceasefire.