Big movements in the rich business of hotel a 5 placethe Saudi fund Pif enter Rocco Forte Hotelan operation from 1.2 billion. Public Investment Fund, the Arab sovereign fund, will in fact take over – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – the 49% of the company of luxury hotels by a branch of the Forte family, who had long been trying to enhance your participation. In a note from the hotel company it is specified that the founders Rocco Forte and his sister Olga Polizzi will remain respectively executive president e vice president. According to the Financial Times PIF’s purchase of a 49% stake in the hotel group has a value of approximately 1.2 billion of pounds. The agreement provides for the sale of the entire stake by the Italian entity Cdpe Investments (CDPEI) which reports to Cdp.

One announces it note from the hotel group leader in the luxury hotel industry and present in Rome, Florence and Palermo. “PIF’s investment will include a primary capital element that will accelerate the brand’s expansion into both existing and new global markets, building on the group’s track record of growth and development which includes eight new properties open or engaged in recent years” underlines the note. Sir Rocco Forte will remain Executive President, together with Olga Polizzi, who will continue to hold the role of Vice President. Charles Forte, Lydia Forte and Irene Forte will also continue to hold key roles in the company. Sir Rocco Forte, executive chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels, said: “PIF is a Excellent partner for us in the future. During the negotiations we have established an excellent relationship. They share the same vision of the brand and the future strategy of the group with the same ambition to have a long-term vision.”

