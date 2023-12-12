The director talks about the possibility of the Aquaman saga remaining on standby due to the DCU reboot

The underwater world is about to revolutionize the DC cinematic universe with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. James Wan, director of this spectacular sequel, shares his thoughts on the future of the franchise and the possibility of directing a third film.

A third trip to Atlantis?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the end of an era in the DCEU before its imminent reboot. James Wan, whose vision brought Atlantis to life, has expressed his interest in continuing the saga. However, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Wan revealed that he hasn’t had any in-depth conversations with James Gunn about him remaining in the DC universe. Despite this, Wan feels satisfied with his contribution, creating a film that exists in his own world, oblivious to outside influences.

The first installment of Aquaman was a resounding success, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide. Although the estimates for The Lost Kingdom are not so promising, Wan and his team hope to exceed expectations. Additionally, Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry, could be closing his chapter as Aquaman to take on a new role in the DCU: Lobo.

A touch of underwater madness

In conversation with Collider, Wan confessed that the sequel will be even more eccentric than the original. Reflecting the quirky charm of the Aquaman comics, Wan has dared to explore more absurd and fun aspects of this universe, such as Mole, the drummer octopus. This approach, which initially raised doubts, turned out to be a key factor in the success of the first film, encouraging Wan to delve further in this direction.

The main villain, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, returns with an even more intense desire for revenge. Armed with the powerful Black Trident, his goal is to destroy Aquaman, his family, and Atlantis. To confront this threat, Aquaman will seek the help of his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), forming an unlikely alliance.

A hero between two worlds

Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman, stands out for being a atypical hero in the DC universe. Born from two worlds, the terrestrial and the Atlantean, Curry embodies a mixture of cultures and powers. This duality is reflected in his constant struggle to balance his responsibilities as king of Atlantis and his ties to the surface. Throughout the films, we have seen how this tension shapes his character and strengthens his resolve to protect both worlds.

Unlike other iconic DC heroes, such as Superman or Batman, Curry is distinguished by his unique connection to the underwater kingdom. His ability to communicate with marine life and his mastery over the water give him a singular perspective on the Justice League team. While characters like Batman focus on urban fighting and Superman on global challenges, the king of Atlantis represents a nexus between land and seaoffering a broader and more diverse vision of justice and heroism.

stellar cast

The original cast returns to continue this epic underwater story. Momoa balances his role as king and father; Amber Heard as Mera; Nicole Kidman as Atlanna; in addition to Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park in their respective roles. Each actor brings a unique layer to the narrative, enriching the plot with their on-screen talent and chemistry.

Anticipation is building as The Lost Kingdom prepares for its December 20 release. With a mix of action, fantasy and a characteristic touch of humor, this sequel promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.