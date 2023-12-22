This weekend is Christmas Eve, but if you're a fan of the DC Comics superhero Aquaman and want to support the movie Aquaman and the lost kingdom In its opening weekend, today and tomorrow is the opportunity.

Failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take down Aquaman. once and for all.

This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythical Black Trident, unleashing an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former king of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must put aside their differences to protect their kingdom. and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

Of James One.

Con Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Yaya Abdul-Mateen II.

United States, 2023.

