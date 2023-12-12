Although James Gunn is responsible for the new DC Comics films, he has not participated in James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

At the end of 2022 they announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were going to be the new managers of the DC Comics films. Since then, they announced new projects but also participated in some that were in production such as Shazam! The Fury of the Gods (2023) and The Flash (2023). However, it seems that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) has been freed from its influence and the film has been made as director James Wan wanted. Do you think it’s the best? Leave me your comments with your opinion.

James Wan himself has revealed this to us in a recent interview, as he claims that he has had practically no meetings with James Gunn during the preparation of the film.

These are his words.

“No, we haven’t really had conversations. I mean, not in a deeper sense. I know you’re in the middle of it, so I’m sure it’s not something you throw together in an afternoon or two. I’m sure it’s a growing process and depends on the different characters. I imagine that’s a pretty heavy task they’re dealing with right now. “I’m happy and I feel like I was able to make my movie, work on my movie that takes place within its own world and not be affected by whatever other people do.” Said James Wan, director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

James Wan cordonpress director of Aquaman and the lost kingdom

What will the film be about?

Official synopsis:

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, David Kane, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to defeat Arthur Curry once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythical Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former king of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must put aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save the family and the world from irreversible destruction.

Warner Bros

The cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Jani Zhao as Stingray, Amber Heard as Mera, Vincent Regan as the runner, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Source: Collider.

