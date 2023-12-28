Aquaman and the lost kingdom

How much money did Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cost? And most importantly… How much money do you have to raise to be profitable? Now we know the data.

The underwater kingdom of Atlantis has prepared another adventure that probably won't be as successful as the first. Since in 2018, with a budget of 160 million dollars, it raised more than 1,148 million. But… How much money did Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cost?

With a production budget of around 205 million, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has become one of the most expensive films in the DCEU, since we must also add a marketing expense between 100 and 150 million. So it is estimated that it has cost a total of 350 million. This means that it would have to reach a figure of 510 to 555 million dollars to be profitable. For now, he has only made 126 million, so it seems that he will lose money. Although we will wait for it to finish its run in theaters to find out.

Is it that bad?

Here we leave you our review. But it must be recognized that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lowers the level quite a bit compared to the first installment. The story is much simpler and the action scenes are not as well done. The only thing that really stands out is the chemistry between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, as Arthur Curry and his brother Orm.

Warner Bros

What is it about?

Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, faces challenges both personal and epic as he defends his kingdom against the vengeful David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the infamous Black Manta, while adjusting to his role as a new father. Additionally, he must ask his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) for help to prevent an ancient evil from being awakened.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently available in theaters. Did you like the movie? Tell me in comments.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.