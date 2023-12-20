Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom revives the DC-Warner universe

The sequel to Aquaman (2018) arrives on our screens and, like this one, We once again have a simple story, well told, fun, entertaining and unpretentious. Let's see what it offers us (without spoilers, of course).

After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, who still feels the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take down Aquaman once and for all. This time Black Manta is scarier than everwielding the power of the mythical Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, They must put aside their differences to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Farewell or entry to the New DC Universe?

Despite the good reception that the first King of Atlantis film had, this new installment has had to face many problems (most of them unrelated), rumors and script rewrites. All of this has meant that the final product may not be what many expect, but the truth is that it is a worthy film, simple but well made and very enjoyable.

Momoa (who also participated in the script) still has that great charisma that we already saw in previous personifications of this character (although, yes, it seems that it has been somewhat neglected physically): it is funny when it should, and epic when the narrative needs it.

And Aquaman Now he combines his obligations as King of Atlantis with those of a new father (Which reminded me of Aquaman from the JLA animated series, what a great missed opportunity!).

The rest of the characters, obviously, swarm around the protagonist with more or less time on screen. Among them, The one who came out worst was undoubtedly Amber Head, which has seen its role greatly cut (it barely has any lines of dialogue). That's not counting the characters that don't even appear after the reformulation of the new DC Cinematic Universe.

Of the rest, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stands out in his role as the main villain and Patrick Wilson who has been “spoiled” quite a bit in his return to the role of Orm. With a couple of humorous winks, this character keeps us very attentive to his intentions, since the script treats him very well in terms of his possible duality or his true intentions.

Visually, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is remarkable, thanks primarily to the work of director of photography Don Burgess, and production designer Bill Brzeski. Like the previous one, Seeing the underwater world on the big screen is simply spectaculardespite having lost the “surprise effect”.

Furthermore, in this new installment We have new landscapes on the surface, with strange and amazing flora and fauna very much in the style of “The Food of the Gods” (a reference that only the most veteran will recognize).

As for the story itself, as I said at the beginning we find a simple but effective plot, without major plot twists, without surprises, but entertaining. So much so that it will keep us attentive and glued to our seats during the little more than two hours that the film lasts: humor and action in well-measured doses although, in my opinion, they could have cut the length of some scenes. It's not that the film becomes boring, but there are sequences that clearly could be somewhat shorter, impacting the final length of the film.

I want to point out that it seems that the scriptwriters (Momoa included?) have wanted to vindicate the character of Aquaman, who has become almost a meme: In this film it is made clear to us that his power to talk to fish can be very interesting. Although it can also lead to funnier scenes.

Finally, remind you that there is an intercredits scene…but it is merely humorous and nothing important.

Directed by James Wan, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opens in theaters December 20, 2023.