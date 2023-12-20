Aquaman and the lost kingdom

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” is the definitive closing of the DCEU, having already seen the film we will tell you the first impressions without spoilers

After 10 years of experience, “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” or as its translation says, “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”, It is the definitive closure of the DC Comics Extended Universe. In recent months, after internal problems between the actors, controversies with the director and even little information about trailer releases and previews of the film, it was suggested that the film was nothing more than something to get rid of and start a new stage.

That in the week of its premiere there is talk that there was no world premiere of the film talks about the importance that Warner is giving to the last piece of the DCEU. Just a private event for the cast, director and The confirmation that this sequel contains a post-credits scene was enough to close this failed 2023 for DC.

First Impressions about the film

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” It's weak, very weak. You can see how little love they put into the film and it feels like something we've already seen a thousand times more. I must emphasize that The movie did entertain me at times, and even made me laugh on certain occasions. The big problem with this film is the repetition of basic arguments that collapsed the world of superheroes.

The joke between “The good brother and the bad brother”, as if it were a replica of the Thor movies. Or himself, replicating the god of thunder, a marine demi-god who makes jokes that are ridiculous. If we talk about CGI, there are several scenes in which the poor work of visual effects is very recognizable., but it should also be noted that it is good in others. In final summary, I think that DC and James Gunn They achieved what they wanted, getting rid of a premiere for the whole family, closing the DCEU and move forward with the new and upcoming DC Studios.

