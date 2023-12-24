The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie may be one of the least successful of the DCEU, projecting terrible numbers in its opening weekend.

The sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by James Wan, has hit theaters, but projections suggest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be one of the worst openings in franchise history.

The most recent estimates suggest that the film could reach $30 million in its opening weekend in the United States. However, to surpass the last ones on the list of collections in the DCEU, it needs to reach beyond $33 million. This places Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on the brink of a financial abyss that would leave it among the least successful productions, competing with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), Blue Beetle (2023) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Additionally, negative reviews may have compounded the financial challenge.

Although Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a better reception from audiences with a solid 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, its critical score is submerged at 37%. So, only word of mouth could save her. In my cinema, for example, there were very few of us.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

Is this a sign of “superhero fatigue” or just a stumble along the way? It is a debate that many are immersed in, wondering if the quality of the films is leading to general fatigue or if the public is simply demanding something fresher and more exciting in their cinematic universe. However, it is too early to pass final judgment on the fate of Aquaman and the lost kingdom. Since there is some hope, because the first installment did not start well at all and then became the most successful of the DCEU… Will the same thing happen? We will know in a few weeks.

While others might argue that the key is delivering high-quality movies, regardless of genre. This could be a call to action for studios, urging them to look for new narratives and approaches to meet changing audience expectations.

Is the allure of superheroes fading or is it just a question of quality? Leave me your opinion in the comments. But it is clear that this Cinematic Universe needs a reboot and that will happen with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy (2025). Let's hope it has the success that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom doesn't have.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.