The premiere of Aquaman 2 promised big numbers due to Christmas, but the film has crashed at the box office. Very low figures for DC Comics.

Aquaman 2 has sunk at the international box office. The box office performance of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being lower than expected. This has caused great concern among theater owners during the Christmas season.

The DC Comics film has grossed just $28.1 million domestically in its opening weekend, well below expectations. The international figures (80 million) disguise the results of Aquaman. It has a total of 120 million dollars raised at the moment. In comparison, The Marvels performed slightly better with $47 million domestically. But worse on the international front, with an additional 63 million in the global premiere and adding close to 100 million.

Superhero cinema is at a critical moment

Aquaman 2 and The Marvels have faced criticism and comparisons for their poor performance at the box office, despite their predecessors, Captain Marvel and Aquaman, being huge hits. In fact, they raised more than a billion dollars each.. This indicates a possible fatigue of the superhero genre among the public, aggravated by the appearance of television series as terrible as Secret Invasion.

Audiences have also expressed discontent with the way some media outlets have reported on these films and the genre in general. Although both DC and Marvel face difficulties in attracting viewers to theaters (seen in the figures for Aquaman 2 and The Marvels), The poor performance of these films is a key concern in a market where box office expectations are typically high for major superhero productions.. What's going on?

